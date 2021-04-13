Siri goes off the tongue and ‘confirms’ an Apple event for April 20

Much has been rumored about Apple’s upcoming event focused on the renewal of part of iPad range, and even with the leaked model dummies in between. Now there’s another solid clue pointing to the Apple’s next event for April 20.

And it comes directly from within the company. This time Siri has been the one that has left the language and in its English version directly confirms the Apple event existence this same month.

When asking the Apple assistant about when is the next Apple event, Siri responds that “The special event is Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. You can get all the details on Apple.com. “

Of course, while there is no official confirmation by Apple, Siri’s statement it can be a simple confusion. In other words, the company usually sends (now virtual) invitations to its events, and so far it has never used the assistant, at least exclusively to inform about its events.

An Apple event focused on the iPad

Sonny dickson

As rumors have been anticipating, it is more than likely that the April 20 event, if fulfilled, will be focused entirely on updating the iPad range. It would be the iPad Pro (12 and 11 ”model) and the iPad mini, with a design with fewer edges as protagonists.

However, Apple may also take advantage of the event to give some surprise. AirTags have been rumored for months, and the truth is that with the changes in the Search app, it may be time to launch them.

What is not so clear is the presentation of new AirPods. Although they were rumored for a launch in the first quarter of the year, successive reports have been anticipating that the great renewal of Apple’s headphones would come much later, either in the fall or already in 2022.

Be that as it may, everything seems to indicate that, this time, Siri has gone off the hook a bit earlier than agreed. And as the dates are, it is not surprising that Apple is sending invitations today.

More on this topic