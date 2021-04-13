Siri announces that Apple’s next event will be on April 20

According to the voice assistant, the event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California

According to Bloomberg, the company intends to introduce two new iPad Pro models

Siri, the assistant for Apple devices, responds to the question of “when will Apple’s next event be” by saying that it will take place on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, despite the fact that the company has not yet made an official statement about.

MacRumors multiple sources have received this replica on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod devices. According to The Verge, if you click on the ‘link’ on the web, Apple’s standard event page appears without any update on the event that Siri mentions.

The alleged event would occur on the dates on which Bloomberg has reported that the company would intend to introduce two new iPad Pro models, and when the arrival of version 14.5 of iOS and iPadOS and the rumored AirTags is expected.