Sira Martínez triumphs at CSN4 Pineda

05/14/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

Sira Martínez, daughter of Spanish coach Luis Enrique, has started on the right foot in the CS4 of the Real Club Pineda de Sevilla. The opening day began with the 1.40 meter test, the most important of the day, in which the young rider managed to maintain the good streak that started at the CSN2 of the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona.

Sira, on the back of “Hannah van het Lambroeck”, with whom he has already won two international events, he set a time of 26.70 seconds that was decisive for his victory. Until that moment, Iván Serrano had obtained a time of 26.97 seconds that allowed him to lead the classification until the arrival of the current Spanish Young Riders champion. Sira and Iván were the only two riders who managed to drop below 27 seconds throughout the day.

The test of the first day consisted of a Special Two Phase, with a part made up of seven obstacles and a second part with five jumps and five efforts.