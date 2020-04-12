One of the best pilots of all time passed away today at age 90. Sir Stirling Moss, better known as’ Mr. Motor Sport ‘died this morning at his London home in the company of his wife Susie.

The legacy of this extraordinary driver was undeniable, despite never achieving a world championship in Formula 1. In fact, he received the ‘champion without crown’ title, after being runner-up from 1955 to 1958 and third from 1959 to 1961.

His great rivals at that time for the title were the Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio, the British Mike Hawthorn, the Australian Jack Brabham and the American Phil Hill.

In the highest motorsport category he was a pilot for HWM, ERA, Connaught, Cooper, Maserati, Mercedes, Vanwall, BRM and Lotus. He competed in 66 Grand Prix from 1951 to 1960. He achieved 16 pole positions, 16 victories and 20 fastest laps.

At the time, Enzo Ferrari commented on the British driver: “My opinion of Moss is very simple: this is the man I have often put in the Nuvolari class. He was passionate about speed, he drove fast in any car in which he sat down and had the great virtue of judging a car only by what he read on the clock, by the moment it would give him in a certain course.

As I also said once, Moss had a strange ability to feel him crashing. And when he ran out of the way, just as Nuvolari did on several celebrated occasions, there is a strange similarity in the way they both escaped unharmed. If Moss had let his head rule his heart, he would have won the much-deserved world title, “said the founder of the Italian brand that bears his last name.

The F1Latam.com team deeply regrets the passing of Sir Stirling Moss and is currently accompanying his family, friends, acquaintances and the world motorsport community.

