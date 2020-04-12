After a long illness, his wife has confirmed the death

He was the most successful F1 driver to ever win the title.

At the age of 90, former Formula 1 driver Sir Stirling Moss has passed away after a long illness, his wife has confirmed in a brief statement.

“He died as he has always lived, looking wonderful. He was just tired at the end and closed his beautiful eyes. That was it,” said Lady Moss to confirm the sad news, according to the Daily Mail.

Considered by the ‘paddock’ as the ‘champion without a crown’, Stirling Moss was the Formula 1 driver who won the most victories without ever reaching the Drivers’ Championship.

The Briton, who spent much of his sports career in the 1950s, was runner-up in the world on four consecutive occasions – from 1955 to 1958 – and also third in the championship up to three times.

He competed for major brands such as Mercedes or Maserati, among others, and in his record he accumulated a total of 16 victories, 24 podiums and 16 Poles in Formula 1.

He also stood out in the resistance discipline, where he achieved some important victories such as the 12 Hours of Sebring, the Targa Florio or the 1000 Kilometers of the Nürburgring.

Unfortunately, the Briton has passed away this morning after battling a long illness. Rest in peace.

