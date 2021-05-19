Sir Lewis, ‘Mad Max’ and the Monegasque dream

05/19/2021 at 11:52 AM CEST

EFE

The English Lewis Hamilton -from the Mercedes team- seven times world champion, leads with 14 points over the Dutch Max Verstappen -of Red Bull- at the Monaco Grand Prix. The fifth of the Formula One World Championship starts this Thursday with the ‘atypical’ first day of free practice, in the mythical urban circuit of Monte Carlo.

How the pilots get to Monaco

Hamilton, 36, who after equaling German Michael Schumacher’s record of seven titles last year was named ‘Sir’ by Queen Elizabeth of England, comes from winning his third race of the year, in Spain. Where he raised his own historical record for ‘poles’ to 100 and relegated – for the third time this year – to second place ‘Mad Max’, winner in Imola (Italy), the only time the British did not; and who aspires, at least, to get on the podium for the first time in Monaco.

Verstappen, 23, crossed the Montmeló goal ahead of Valtteri Bottas -third in the World Cup, with 47 points, just half that of his captain-. In a race that his partner, the Mexican Sergio Pérez, finished fifth; and that the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) finished seventh and seventeenth, respectively.

Charles Leclerc, who was fourth in Spain, will enjoy, after having done it with a Ferrari in 2019, the second chance for a Monegasque to win the Grand Prix of his country for the first time. Ferrari is not going through its best moment but it is the most awarded team in history. Without it, you can’t understand F1. And to Monaco it brings improvements that allow, at least, to dream. Improvements that Sainz will be able to take advantage of, who aspires, at the very least, to surpass fifth place in Imola, his best position since wearing red.

If Hamilton is aiming for an unprecedented eighth crown, the ‘Silver Arrows’ seek to link their eighth Constructors’ World Cup, who now lead with 141 points, 29 more than Red Bull. That, guided by Verstappen and with a lieutenant of the solvency of ‘Checo’, will try to avoid both milestones. For what they will have to begin to go up in the streets of Monaco and in those of Baku, site of the next Grand Prix, that of Azerbaijan, on June 6. The Asturian double world champion Alonso, who signed two of his 32 F1 victories in Monte Carlo, will try to score again on the shortest track on the calendar, with 19 curves at 3,337 meters, which is scheduled to complete 78 laps on Sunday. a route of 260 kilometers.

In Monaco, nobody equals the triumphs of Brazilian Ayrton Senna, whose tragic death at the San Marino Grand Prix, in Imola, marked 27 years on May 1. And among the active drivers, only Hamilton surpasses the two victories of Alonso, who thinks that “there is no race like Monaco.”

‘Checo’, sixth in the World Cup, with 32 points – eight from Leclerc, who is fifth; and nine from the Englishman Lando Norris, Sainz’s former teammate at McLaren, who occupies fourth place- He returns to a track that is very good for him. In which in 2016, with Force India, he achieved, by finishing third, one of his ten podiums: the only one from a Mexican in this legendary test. In which he also signed two of the four fastest laps in the race that he presents in his record (2012, with Sauber; and 2017, with Force India).