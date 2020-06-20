Sir Ian Holm, the unforgettable Bilbo Bolson from The Lord of the Rings, loses his life | AP

On the morning of this Friday, the world of cinema woke up with a sad news, the departure of Sir Ian Holm, actor who gave life to Bilbo Bolson in the saga of The Lord of the rings.

The news that was broadcast during the early hours of the morning, indicated that Sir Ian Holm, lost his life at 88 years old in a hospital in Lóndres, confirmed his agent.

He also announced that the actor had gone painlessly,

He left peacefully and surrounded by the affection of his relatives, he noted, the actor suffered from something related to Parkinson’s syndrome.

A great loss for the entertainment world and for the series that consecrated it on the screen, « The Lord of the Rings« , one of the most beloved franchises in the world and that surely remember fondly the important character of Bilbo Bolson.

Trajectory

However the actor He had other participations no less important since he not only gave life to the character of « Tolkien », but also gave life to King Lear in 1997, a role for which « The National Theater » recognized him as an « extraordinary actor », as well as also his portrayal in Dr. Willis in The Madness of King George.

Likewise, in the year 1981, he gave life to Frodo Baggins in an adaptation of the novels, as well as his performance in the film Chariots of Fire, which earned him a nomination for Oscar for best actor, although his acting quality was already recognized before this.

Other roles in which he played in The Fifth Element along with Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich and was the voice of the scientist Ash in the 1979 film « Alien the eighth passenger ».

Even recently, the cast of the tape « The Lord of the rings« They met at Zoom and the actor regretted that he couldn’t do it.

I am very sorry that I cannot see you in person, I miss you all and I hope that your adventures have taken you to many places. You’re isolated in my Hobbit home « he shared

Without a doubt, another of the great actors who gets ahead on the road, a goodbye to the forever remembered Bilbo Baggins, who ended up winning the affection of all the faithful followers of the film.