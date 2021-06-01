Sir Arthur’s most difficult and stylized game brings arcade hell

Indeed, ‘Ghosts’n Goblins Resurrection’ is Sir Arthur’s most difficult game to date. That is not a small thing to say, precisely: the ‘Makaimura’ saga has traditionally been one of the great arcade challenges of the eighties, a brutal and sophisticated game, but like other classics of the time (from ‘R-Type’ to ‘Shinobi’) it earned a deserved reputation as a demanding but fair title. With patience, memory, and a good arsenal of coins, it could be tamed very little by little.

The sequels respected this spirit. ‘Ghouls’n Ghosts’, epic marvel at the height of the original (many fans will say that it even surpassed it) added different armor, each with its magic charge, and the ability to shoot in different directions. Which far from facilitating the adventure, gave Capcom carte blanche to catapult the challenge vertically. These are the two pillars of the franchise, on which such lucky deliveries as the Game Boy Advance and WonderSwan versions, the ‘Ultimate’ of PSP and spin-offs such as the great ‘Gargoyle’s Quest’ and ‘Maximo’ are based.

‘Resurrection’ continues the hot streak (since ‘Ultimate’, and saving a couple of forgettable installments for iOS, there had been no new adventures of Sir Arthur), and brings back the style of 3D graphics with 2D mechanics of that PSP installment and that lacked some of the charisma of the original pixels. However, here the visual finish has been much more worked, and the result is sensational: the modernized versions of classic enemies and the scenarios based on mythical environments are great.

That’s because the graphics are like the rest of the elements in this new version: a respectful surrender of what invented the game back in the day, but reinterpreting it with a modern mindset and with enough innovation that the game does not seem like a mere fritter. It happens, as we say, with those graphics that once again invoke the atmosphere between gloomy, grotesque and humorous of the original, overwhelmingly imaginative in its fauna and the structure of its levels.

Your underpants, gentleman

And it also happens with the mechanics, which respect the jumps of limited range, uncontrollable in the air, which are pure ‘Ghosts’n Goblins’, and the handling of the weapons, in most cases taken from the original games. But he dares to inject novelties into development: a skill tree that allows you to develop magic inherited from ‘Ghouls’n Ghosts’ and new ones. And a nice mode for two in which a second player helps by assisting in combat and platforms.

All this without complicating the original mechanics too much (the game has not become an RPG, it is still a dry and concise arcade), but enriching them just enough. Something like what it does with the original design of the levels: at the beginning, for example, the player can choose between two paths, one faithful to ‘Ghosts’n Goblins’, another to its sequel. But at a point, the adventure is unified with new levels.

Y those levels are redesigned, but could perfectly be part of the original gamesSuch is the taste and respect for the classics with which Capcom has set up this sequel. In particular, there is one that takes place in the dark that is a real delight, if your concept of “delight” is to spend an afternoon about to throw the television off the balcony, without actually doing it at any time.

Y Above all, there remains a very classic concept, but perfectly valid today, about what a demanding game should be. One that gives as much as the player asks, that does not practice wear and tear but rather a concise and sufficient reward, and that is designed so millimetrically as to always want to invest effort and skill in a last game (“the last”). I mean, what ‘Ghosts’n Goblins’ has always been.