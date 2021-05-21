Sir Alex Fergusson does not hide his admiration for Bruno Fernandes

05/21/2021

On at 20:04 CEST

Martí Grau

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson lavished admiration for Bruno Fernandes. In a statement for the BBC, Ferguson considered the Portuguese footballer an essential piece for Solskjaer’s team this season. “It has been fantastic. He scored important goals“.

The Scotsman wanted to highlight the player’s confidence from eleven meters. “Even when he scores penalties he is very confident. I can’t think of a goalkeeper who was close to saving him a penalty“As of his arrival in Manchester in January 2020, the midfielder he has made 21 shots from the penalty spot.

Ferguson believes that since his arrival, the team has also improved its ability to filter passes into the opponent’s area. “It’s what Manchester United have needed in recent years, the ability to make the right pass in the last third. It opens up a lot of space in the rival defense and I think that is important“. With 40 goals Y 26 assists on 79 games With the ‘Red Devils’, Fernandes has been key in giving the team the competitive boost it needed.

After finalizing his signing from Sporting Lisbon in exchange for 55 million euros, the player has become a fixture for Solskjaer. With the second place in the Premier League assured, and the final of the Europa League against Villarreal to be resolved, the team has found in Bruno Fernandes a referential footballer to control the team’s game.