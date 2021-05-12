Sir Alex Ferguson sends a message to Antonio Valencia after announcing his retirement as a footballer

Former coach Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United in the Premier League, launched a message for Antonio Valencia of the Roosters of Querétaro on the MX League, after announcing his retirement as a professional footballer.

First of all I want to wish you the best, you had a fantastic career and I have to say that your time at Manchester United is something that will always be remembered. It was always a privilege to have you on my team, “were the words of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former Scottish coach led Antonio Valencia in his brilliant spell at Manchester United, where he managed to lift 2 Premier League championships, 4 Community Shields, 2 league cups and an FA Cup, in his ten-year tenure at the club .

After announcing his retirement, Sir Alex Ferguson sent a message to Antonio Valencia, highlighting the phrase “You had a fantastic career” ⚽ pic.twitter.com/eS401PB6sU – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 12, 2021

Antonio Valencia, who also played for Nacional, Villarreal, Recreativo de Huelva, Wigan Athletic and La Liga de Quito, announced his retirement as a professional this Wednesday, defending the Gallos del Querétaro shirt where he was for a season.

