Sins reform soat | Motor

Although it is normal that a bill modifications are made to it throughout its debates in Congress, which seeks to create incentives to reduce the rate of the Compulsory Traffic Accident Insurance (Soat) underwent a metamorphosis that takes it away from its original purpose.

The project, which only needs one debate in the Senate plenary to comply with the four regulations, did not get to be voted in this legislature. Its future will be defined in the legislative period that begins on July 20.

However, the initiative will reach that fourth debate with a very different article from the one initially presented by its author, representative Alejandro Vega, who today thinks that as it was after passing through the Sixth Committee of the Senate is “blurred” and “it would not be generating a real benefit.”

Metamorphosis

This is the third time that Vega presents the project to reform the Soat, which originally came about as a request from motorcyclists during the campaign that led to him winning a House seat.

Its initial purpose was grant gradual discounts on the rate, ranging from 15 to 35 percent if the policy is not affected by the immediately preceding year.

But the Sixth Commission made substantial modifications to it, reducing discounts to a maximum of 10 percent. This is the first sin. “We do not share this because it blurs the intention of the project. Today, by agreements between entities, the user can have a profit of up to 12 percent as a commercial discount and the law would go up to 10 percent, then Congress would not be generating a real benefit, “says Vega.

The second sin, which did not sit well with vehicle owners, was introduce an automatic subpoena, priced at a legal minimum wage current monthly, in case the user does not renew the policy.

Whoever introduced the article overlooked a detail: the National Traffic Code, in its article 42, clearly states: “To be able to transit in the national territory all vehicles must be covered by a current mandatory insurance ”.

In other words, to impose the subpoena, the vehicle must be circulating, reason why that idea had already failed in Bogotá when the Ministry of Mobility tried to impose it.

It also did not take into account that there are policies that are not renewed because the car is not being usedEither because it is in a workshop for a breakdown or repair, or simply its owner will not need it.

Dream garage

On the other hand, the article that was posted on the project in the Sixth Commission does subject vehicle owners to a cumbersome process in which should inform the Runt of the reasons why they did not update the Soat and thus get rid of the fine.

“I do not share that,” said Vega, who added that there was an agreement to eliminate that sanction in the last debate.

The third sin was include coverage of five statutory minimum wages for vehicles, and two for motorcycles, (between 2 and 4 million pesos) for repairs for simple collisions or cans, all this, charged to the same value of the policy.

“I, personally, do not share it, I think that is what the all-risk insurance assumed by the owners is for that. This is a proposal that is part of the project, it was not contemplated in the one I presented. initially, but it has had the accompaniment of different benches and so far it is going ahead ”, explained Vega.

This article does not take into account that currently there are cars and motorcycles with current Soat, whose commercial value is lower than the value with which the damages are intended to be covered, there is no valuation of parts or spare parts nor much less a network of authorized workshops to meet the demand, as is the case with all-risk insurance coverage.

For Representative Vega, the project has an advantage: it has achieved the majority consensus of the different banks, he says that will try to reach agreements and consensus to move forward without underfunding the system, but indicates that as it was approved in the Sixth Commission, it would not fulfill its initial purpose.

“As the author of the project, which is to generate benefits for Colombians, if it goes with these modifications that were approved in the Sixth Commission, I prefer the proposal and the project for which I have fought so hard to sink“, He said.

Crash cars. Photo: iStock

An unviable project

To these changes introduced in the third debate that threaten the project The voices of the National Government and the Federation of Colombian Insurers (Fasecolda) are added, which have opposed its approval from the beginning.

The project was able to successfully circumvent three debates, despite seven negative concepts from various entities, among them, the Ministries of Finance and Health and the Financial Superintendency.

At stake, say the government and insurers, are more than two billion pesos that each year the Soat contributes to the Administrator of the Resources of the General System of Social Security in Health (Adres), plus what is destined to attend to those injured in traffic accidents, about 700,000 a year.

“This bill requires that people and cans compete for the same pool of resources, that is, that not only would the resources to cover health care be reduced, due to the discounts in the rate, but it would also be necessary to use part of these to repair vehicles, ”says Fasecolda.