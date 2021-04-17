Sinovac vaccine is 67% effective for symptomatic covid: Chile

(Bloomberg) – A Chilean study showed that the Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccine was 67% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection and 80% effective in preventing deaths associated with the disease.

This is the first evidence of its kind that demonstrates the efficacy of the Chinese vaccine to protect against COVID-19 after having been widely used in a population. The report also reveals that the Sinovac vaccine is 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations and 89% in avoiding admission to intensive care units.

The Chilean Ministry of Health study followed 10.5 million citizens enrolled in the country’s public health system and included people who had received one and two doses and who had not been vaccinated. The effectiveness figures were obtained 14 days after the second dose.

The injection developed by the Beijing-based vaccine manufacturer, and which has so far been distributed in more than 30 countries, has faced growing doubts about its efficacy, after data came to light in Brazil showing that it had barely exceeded the minimum threshold of 50% in the prevention of the coronavirus and one of its most worrying mutations.

Countries ranging from Brazil to Indonesia rely on doses of Sinovac to inoculate their populations, after the more effective mRNA vaccines were purchased primarily by wealthier nations.

Despite having led one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world, cases in Chile have continued to rise after restrictions related to the virus were relaxed late last year. Nearly 40% of the population has received at least one dose, while about 27% are fully vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

There is evidence that vaccines are working in Chile. The number of people over 70 years of age currently in intensive care units due to COVID is less than half what the number of younger people in ICUs would suggest, according to calculations by Bloomberg News based on a survey. linear regression until January of this year.

Read more

Anecdotal data suggests that the Brazilian variant, which is spreading in Latin America, affects young people more than previous strains, which could partly explain the discrepancy. However, the number of ICU patients in the first groups to be vaccinated has decreased, even as the total number of patients increased.

Although the company and governments around the world that have commissioned the Sinovac vaccine have defended its merit in preventing mild and severe cases of covid at much higher rates, the overall effectiveness is still well below the 95% observed. in mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna Inc. and the about 80% protection seen in similar inactivated vaccines from other Chinese and Indian developers.

Original Note: Chile Says Sinovac Shot 67% Effective vs Symptomatic Covid Cases

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP