Sinovac has delivered 260 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally

BEIJING, Apr 20 (Reuters) – Sinovac Biotech has supplied 260 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally, with more than 60% of those supplies being delivered to countries outside of China, the executive director of the company, Yin Weidong.

The company is producing more than 6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day, Yin said during the annual Boao Forum for Asia, the region’s response to Davos.

“We plan to select 10 countries for technology transfer as soon as possible,” the executive said, adding that current cross-border joint production is insufficient.

Sinovac has received overseas orders totaling more than 450 million doses of its CoronaVac vaccine, according to Reuters calculations. The main buyers include Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey and Chile.

The pharmaceutical company outsourced some vaccine production procedures to partners in countries such as Brazil and Indonesia.

At least 160 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered worldwide, Yin said.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo, Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)