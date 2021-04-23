Sinner surprises Rublev and is the first semifinalist in Barcelona

04/23/2021

On at 4:20 PM CEST

EFE

The Italian Jannik Sinner became the first semifinalist of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell by defeating the third favorite and seventh world racket, the Russian Andrey Rublev, which he beat 6-2 and 7-6 in one hour and 36 minutes.

The tournament opened the day with a duel between two talented tennis players of the new generation, and the match did not disappoint, although it was Sinner the one who ended up taking the triumph and avenging the defeat that Rublev inflicted on him in Vienna last year.

The Italian, number 19 of the ATP, broke the service of Rublev in the third and seventh games, to clearly take a first set in which he exhibited mature and seamless tennis unusual for a 19-year-old boy.

The Russian regained ground in the second, with a more aggressive game and minimizing the errors from the back of the track that had penalized him in the first round.

He lost his serve again in the seventh game, but regained it in the next and went 5-4 ahead. But Sinner He did not loosen and the set went to the ‘tie-break’.

Rublev he even had a ball to force the third set with 6-5 and serve, but Sinner He managed to save her to add another two points and win the victory.

The Italian, eleventh seed of the Open Banc Sabadell, will face the Greek in the penultimate round Stefanos Tsitsipas, which eliminated the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.