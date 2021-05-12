Sinner: Schedule and where to watch the Masters 1000 in Rome today on TV

Rafa Nadal and Jannik Sinner star in one of the most attractive duels of the second round of the Rome Masters 1000. The manacorí leaves as a favorite against the young Italian, who comes from surpassing Ugo Humbert in the first round 6-2, 6-4.

Nadal look for your tenth title in Rome and for this he must overcome a Sinner who plays this local tournament and wants to surprise the tournament, since in addition the current number 3 ATP does not come with its best feelings, since in the Monte Carlo and Madrid Masters 1000 lost in quarter finals, in view of Rublev and

Zverev, respectively.

The great success of the season so far comes from Open Banc Sabadell Conde de Godó 2021, where he won Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final and added the title 87 of his careera, in a domain unmatched on clay.

Sinner comes in great shape, despite losing early in the Madrid Masters 1000. The young Italian, in addition to reaching the Miami Masters 1000 final (lost to Hurkacz), came to semifinals of the Count of Godó, where he yielded to Tsitsipas.

Rafa NothingHe points to the Foro Italico with the return of Novak Djokovic, who was not present in Madrid, as well as the presence of Sascha zverev, against which it could be measured again in the quarterfinals, after the German conquered the Madrid Masters 1000, where he defeated Matteo berrettini in the final (6-7, 6-4, 6-3), earning him his fourth career title at this level.

Nadal dominates all his rivals on clay, where he also faces this tournament as a prelude to Roland Garros, the Clay Grand Slam what has won in 13 times. Nadal’s last title in the Rome Masters 1000 dates from 2019, where he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

Last season, Nadal lost in the quarterfinals of the Foro Italico against Diego schwartzman 6-2, 7-5. Now, he will face off against the young man Sinner, against which he faced precisely last season for the only time in the 2020 Roland Garros quarterfinals.

The one of Manacor was imposed on the Italian by 7-6, 6-4, 6-1. It will be the second confrontation between the two, those who separate 15 years old, and the second on clay.

When is Nadal – Sinner played?

The game is played today, Wednesday 12 May, not before 18.00 hours

Where to see the Nadal – Carreño Busta?

The encounter can be seen by GO (8), platform dial Movistar Plus. You can follow all the information about the match live on the Sports World website.