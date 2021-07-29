Sinner says goodbye to Atlanta at the first exchange

Jannik Sinner It is ranked 24th in the international ranking, it is the leader of the Race to the Next Gen Masters and, in addition, it is among the 13 players who scored the most points this season. However, he could not capture the difference -a priori- level with the Australian Christopher O’Connell, did not take advantage of three set points in the first set and fell to the first substitution by 7-6 (7) and 6-4 in the second round of the Atlanta ATP 250. The Italian, who decided not to go to the Tokyo Olympics, did not start his participation in the North American fast track tour on the right foot and added his fourth consecutive defeat on the circuit.

A huge scalp and a career milestone – @ chrisoconnelll turns the tables on 2nd seed Sinner and reaches his 1st QF with a 7-6 6-4 win over the Italian! #AtlantaOpen pic.twitter.com/i8RHBbRNSX – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 29, 2021