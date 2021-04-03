Sinner removes Bautista from Miami Masters 1,000 final

The Italian Jannik Sinner, the current world No. 31 who points to a figure at 19, has set aside Roberto Bautista (12th) of the end of Masters 1,000 on hard court of Miami after winning 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4 in 2h.28 ‘. Russian Andrey Rublev (8th) and the Polish Hubert hurkacz (37th) will play the second semifinal.

Bautista, 32, and winner of nine ATP titles, was seeking his third finish of the season after losing in Montpellier (Goffin) and Doha (Basilashvili), but Sinner has prevented the Castellón from playing his second Masters 1,000 category final on Sunday: Bautista fell in Shanghai’2016 in view of Andy Murray.

Instead, the Italian will debut in a final of this caliber after beating the Spanish for the second tournament in a row and again in three contested sets: Jannik already beat Roberto a few days ago in the round of 16 of the ATP Dubai by 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5 in 2h.24 ‘.

Sinner is the fourth ‘teenager’ to reach the Miami final after Andre Agassi (1990), Rafael Nadal (2005) and Novak Djokovic (2007), three tennis legends who reached No. 1, the position currently held by the Serbian. They are precedents that indicate the flight that the transalpine race is acquiring.

Roberto only added 12 winning strokes for his rival’s 37, while he committed 39 unforced errors for Sinner’s 53, numbers that ratify the greater initiative shown by the young Italian tennis player.

After scoring the first set 5-7, Bautista had a good chance to win in two sets, but with 3-3 Sinner raised a 0-40 and a fourth break ball in the seventh game and then it was he who got in the 10th game the ‘break’ that leveled the match (6-4).

Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory over Roberto Bautista (Ap)

Bautista took advantage in the third set (1-3), but Sinner showed once again that he knows how to face difficult situations despite his youth, he recovered the ‘break’ lost in the sixth game and won three games in a row (4-3) .

The Castellón then kept the serve (4-4), but Sinner continued to distribute sticks with courage and sealed his victory with a final blank ‘break’ over the service of Bautista, whose prestigious victory in the quarterfinals over Daniil Medvedev (2nd) was left without continuity before another young man of the ‘Next Gen’ who aims very high in world tennis: Jannik Sinner.