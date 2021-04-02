Sinner removes Bautista from Miami final

04/02/2021 at 11:01 PM CEST

The Italian Jannick Sinner this Friday separated the Spanish Roberto Bautista from the final of the Masters 1,000 in Miami with a victory by 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4 after two and a half hours.

The 19-year-old from across the Alps and current world number 31, faced the final stretch of the match more fully and with more determination. It did not decline despite the fact that Roberto Bautista unbalanced the last set with a break that Sinner later returned.

The youngest Italian to reach a semi-final of a Masters 1,000 since 1995 will bid for his third career title, the second in 2021 after Melbourne.

Sinner, who with the semifinal he reached after beating Kazakh Alexander Bublik already obtained his best record in a Masters 1,000, frustrated the Spanish tennis player, who could not maintain the advantage after winning the first set or consolidate the service breaks that he achieved at the beginning from each of the other two sleeves.

The Spaniard is once again close to a title, a finalist in Doha and Montpellier in 2021 and who has not managed to raise his crop of success to ten since he won his last trophy, in Doha in 2019.

Sinner, who has taken the measure to the Spanish, who had already won twice, will play his first Masters 1,000 final against the winner of the match between Russian Andrei Rublev, fourth seed, and Pole Hubert Hurkacz.