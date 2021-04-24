“Sinner must be taken seriously”

Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22 years old and world No. 5, and Jannik Sinner, from 19 and 19 in the ranking, have shared praise for each other before facing their semifinal match of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, an electric game that will measure two tennis players from the ‘Next Gen’ in a great moment of form. The balance is equal (1-1), the previous two also on gravel.

“Sinner is a player to be taken seriously. He is playing well on dirt and on other surfaces. He is growing a lot on the circuit, he has achieved great victories lately. I like to play on clay and I went to the game with the same mentality as always, “said Tsitsipas at his press conference.

“Sinner is younger than me, so is Felix, but I don’t like to see him that way, if one is younger or older than another, because in the end everyone plays tennis. Against Auger I did not have the best start to the game, but then I found the rhythm and had the right mentality during the game, “added the Greek after beating in the round of 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime by a double 6-3.

“Tsitsipas is an incredible player,” Sinner said. “He won last week in Monte Carlo and here it is again in the semifinals. Is a great player. We have played twice in Rome, but we have both changed since then ”, said the Italian, with extra work before the game.

“I still have to see some videos of Stefanos because the players are changing. First I have to understand how he plays and then I will try to find how I can beat him with my game. It will surely be a very tough match, ”said Sinner, who has achieved another prestigious victory against Andrey Rublev (7th).

“A game does not mean anything, every week there are tournaments and it is about being consistent. Rublev has already played a lot of games this year and maybe he was a little tired. I tried to play my tennis and in the end it was not easy. I’m very happy, ”Jannik said.

“Obviously, it’s a good victory for me, but tomorrow will be another tough match. I simply try to improve, train well and do my best in the matches, ”concluded the Italian.