Sinner leaves Bautista with no end of Miami Masters 1,000

The young Italian tennis player of only 19 years Jannik Sinner, has set aside Roberto Bautista Agut from the end of Masters 1,000 on hard court of Miami after winning 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4 in 2h. 28 ‘.

Bautista, current world number 12 and winner of nine ATP titles, was looking to reach his third final of the season after losing in Montpellier (Goffin) and Doha (Basilashvili), but Sinner has prevented the Castellón from playing his second Masters 1,000 category final on Sunday: Bautista fell in Shanghai’2016 in view of Andy Murray.

Instead, the Italian will debut in a final of this caliber after beating the Spanish for the second tournament in a row and again in three contested sets: Jannik already beat Roberto a few days ago in the round of 16 of the ATP Dubai by 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5 in 2h.24 ‘.

Sinner is the fourth ‘teenager’ to get into the Miami final after Andre Agassi (1990), Rafael Nadal (2005) and Novak Djokovic (2007), three tennis legends who reached No. 1, the position currently held by the Serbian. Contrasting antecedents that make us think that Sinner could very soon mark a period career in tennis.