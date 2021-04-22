Sinner is Bautista’s nightmare again and stands in rooms

The Italian Jannik Sinner, 19 years old and 19th in the world ranking, he goes straight to the group of the best on the circuit. Champion of the ATP Melbourne 1, finalist of the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami this season, he has become the nightmare of Spanish Roberto Bautista, 33 years old and 11th ATP.

Sinner, who marveled in the opening set of the Roland Garros quarter-finals against Rafa Nadal, has beaten the Spaniard for the third time this season, first in two sets: 7-6 (11-9) and 6-2 in 1h.56 ‘.

To quarters in its premiere at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, round in which the Russian waited Andrey Rublev, executioner of Albert Ramos 6-4, 6-7 (4) and 6-4.

Bautista has come back in the first round, making the ‘break’ just when his rival served to close it and after saving set point. The Levantine took a breath in the ‘tiebreak’, who has had three set balls, which Sinner has faced with determination, who has finished off his third chance, second in a sudden death caused by a bad bounce and the wind in a unfortunate action for the Spanish when he caressed to take the set. It was an hour and 15 minutes of maximum level in the Track Manuel Santana, the old 1.

And then Bautista’s record weighed on him, plus the quality of Sinner, who denotes a lack of experience in certain sets but has an enviable ability for tennis. He is also brave, aggressive.

On the hard court of Dubai the Italian had won 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5. He repeated success in Miami 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4.

This Friday, in the RCT Barcelona-1899, a Sinner-Rublev explosive. New since they took to the track in Vienna 2020 but they did not play more than three games since the transalpine, a skier as a child, had to retire.