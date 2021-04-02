Sinner finalist in Miami

The Italian Jannik Sinner, 19 years old and number 31 in the ATP ranking, will play his first Master 1000 final this Sunday, after beating the Spanish Roberto Bautista (12th) by 5-7, 6-4 and 6-4 in the semi, after two and a half hours.

Sinner’s strength, tireless despite Bautista’s good tennis, paid off after a sensational reaction in the second set. The Castellón delivered the serve in the tenth service, with 5-4 in favor of the Italian and there changed the game completely.

Look also

Jannik Sinner during the match against Bautista.

Bautista remains on the verge of a final and will not be able to become the fifth Spaniard to fight for the title on the Miami fast track after Sergi Bruguera (1997), Carlos Moyá (2003), Rafa Nadal (2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2017) and David Ferrer (2013). None of them could be proclaimed champion of the tournament.

Sinner will meet in the final with the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev and Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, for different reasons, did not participate in the tournament.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE