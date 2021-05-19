Sinner beats Karatsev in Lyon after conceding an initial 6-0

The Italian Jannik Sinner, No. 17 in the world at 19 years of age, went to the second round of the ATP on clay Lyon (France) by winning the russian Aslan karatsev (25º) after conceding an initial 0-6: 0-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

Sinner, who had to come back to beat Karatsev, will face Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the round of 16, who beat Swedish Mikael Ymer 6-3, (4) 6-7 and 6-2.

For his part, Karen Khachanov is already in the quarterfinals after beating Polish Kamil Majchrzak 7-6 (4) and 6-3. The Russian will face the winner of the duel between the French Richard Gasquet and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, third seed, which will be played this Thursday.

The Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who defeated the American Sebastian Korda (6-3, 1-6 and 6-4) and will face the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene in the quarterfinals, who won 7-6 (4) and 6- 3 to Belgian David Goffin, seed number four.