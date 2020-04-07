Jannik Sinner He is very committed to his country and the bloody battle he is fighting against the coronavirus, so he has decided to redouble his efforts when it comes to donating money to the cause, contributing 12,500 euros with his coach, Ricardo Piatti, for the city of Bergamo, the most affected by the pandemic. They do it through the Cesvi Foundation, which will use that money to help the health emergency service. Jannik provides a link where anyone can contribute more money and declares himself “proud to be Italian and our unit”.

.