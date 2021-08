Neither Jannik Sinner, neither Reilly opelka they arrived at Atlanta ATP 250 with the aim of winning the title in doubles, but this is the residue that the two have left after their adventure in Georgia. A strange duo who decided to join forces as a couple and ended up with the best news, winning a trophy in this modality for the first time. They only lost one set all week, so maybe it’s not the last time we see them sharing a track.