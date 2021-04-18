Sinn Féin apologizes for the death in an attack of the Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle

The leader of the Irish republican party Sinn Féin has apologized this Sunday for the murder at the hands of the terrorist group IRA in 1979 from the uncle of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Louis Mountbatten.

As reported in the Daily Mail, the IRA, of which Sinn Féin was once the political wing, killed Philip’s uncle and Prince Charles’s mentor as part of the conflict between the Irish Republicans and those who wanted Northern Ireland to remain in British hands.

Mary Lou McDonald, now party leader, said on Sunday that the bomb attack that killed Lord Mountbatten while on vacation with his family at Classiebawn Castle (Ireland) was “heartbreaking” and that he “regrets that it happened.”

His comments came the day after Prince Philip was entombed in St George’s Chapel at Windsor in a ceremony presided over by his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, after his death at the age of 99.

It is the first time that the political leader of the Irish Republicans has apologized for the attack. Gerry adams, its predecessor, refused to apologize for the attack when she met Prince Charles in 2015.

Lord Mountbatten, who was known as the last viceroy of India and had overseen its independence, he was a popular and well-known figure who had not been involved in the conflict in Ireland, but held a prominent position as a mentor to Prince Charles.

The IRA had repeatedly threatened to assassinate him, and it came close in 1978 when a sniper reportedly tried to shoot the retired admiral from a ship, but was unable to fire due to bad weather.

Lord Mountbatten had rejected the threats, one joking: “Who the hell would want to kill an old man?” But in 1979, the IRA managed to use a 23 kilo remote control pump attached to the hull of Lord Mountbatten’s custom fishing boat, the Shadow V.

The blast took place while the 79-year-old lord was on his annual vacation at Classiebawn Castle in County Sligo, near an area of ​​known IRA activity, together with members of his family.

On August 27, 1979The count had brought six people to Shadow V: his daughter Patricia; her husband, Lord John Brabourne; her 14-year-old twins, Timothy and Nicholas; and Lord Brabourne’s mother, the widow Lady Doreen Brabourne.

Approximately 30 minutes into the journey, the bomb was detonated, instantly killing Lord Mountbatten, Nicholas, and Paul Maxwell, a member of the crew team. Lady Brabourne died the next day from her injuries.