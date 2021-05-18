Siniakova surprises Serena Williams in Parma

Serena Williams, top favorite of the WTA 250 of Parma, fell in the second round 7-6 (4) and 6-2 against the Czech Katerina Siniakova, which will be measured in the second round to the winner of the duel between the German Anna-LenaFriedsam and the French Caroline Garca.

The Croatian Petra Martic and American Cori Gauff, second and third favorites of the tournament, won their respective matches of the first round on the fast track against the Russian Varvara Gracheva (6-4 and 6-2) and the Estonian Kaia Kanepi (7-6 (6) and 7-6 (7), respectively.

Martic will face Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova in the round of 16, who beat the Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone, invited by the organization, 6-2 and 6-2. While Gauff, will see the faces in the second round with the Italian Camila Giorgi, who beat the American Christina McHale on Monday by 7-6 (4), 4-6 and 4-6.

The German Anna-Lena Friedsam who beat the Swiss Viktorija Golubic (6-4, (1) 6-7 and 6-2) and was measured against the eighth seed, the French Caroline Garca.

The Italian Sara Errani, invited by the organization, defeated Romanian Ana Bogdan by 7-5, 4-6 and 6-1, and beat in eighths to the Spanish Sara Sorribes, seventh top favorite.

The american Sloane Stephens prevailed in the second round to the fourth seed, the Russian Daria Kasatkina, by 6-1, 4-6 and 7-5 and the faces will be seen in the quarterfinals with the winner of the duel between the Italian Sara Errani and the Spanish Sara Sorribes.

The Tuesday’s match ended with the victory in the round of 16 of the American Amanda Anisimova, fifth seed, against the Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (6-2 and 6-4) and the winner of the duel between the American Cori Gauff and the Italian Camila Giorgi will be measured in the quarterfinals