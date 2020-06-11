This is the first corporate operation of the bank led by Marín, who became CEO of Banco Santander in the final stage of Emilio Botín, after completing the acquisition of Self Bank by the US private equity fund Warburg Pincus in 2019 and change the brand to Singular Bank at the beginning of this year, according to Europa Press.

This operation with MG, founded in 1988 and with a business volume of more than 520 million euros, is still subject to compliance with the conditions required by the competent authorities.

This acquisition, the amount of which has not been disclosed, is expected to be completed in the next quarter. MG customers will continue to have the same managers and advisors and they will be able to access a broader range of products and services and the Singular Bank technology platform.

“Our strategy is based on organic growth, but we will study any non-organic opportunity that makes strategic sense and economic for the Bank “, explained the entity, which considers that this operation is” completely aligned “with its code of values ​​and the way of understanding banking.

“We have found the perfect candidate for a smooth and fruitful integration of business, one with a value offer that perfectly complements the one that we have been offering for years, “they have pointed out from MG.

