Singleness did Kim Kardashian good; this is how this process is taking

“Kim is having a great time today. She feels freer and happier than ever. This is a new era for her, in which she wants to embrace life.

He has loved going out with his friends again, meeting new people and, in general, socializing as before, “said an informant to the news portal E! News, the medium that reported this weekend of the getaway that the socialite would have starred in. with a group of friends to enjoy Miami’s nightlife.

On October 24, 2019, Kim Kardashian attended the KKW Beauty launch at ULTA Beauty in New York. (© Getty Images 1178072900)

The same sources indicate that Kim, the mother of four children with the rapper, is not too interested these days in rebuilding her love life, although she does not rule out the possibility of living the odd romance without ties if the opportunity arises.

Of course, the enthusiasm with which the diva faces this new stage of life, in which she enjoys a wide margin of maneuver for the first time in almost a decade, could lead to more than one surprise for her followers.