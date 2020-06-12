Single woman: How to avoid falling with a jerk. | Pexels

The life of a Single woman It is full of adventures and among them, a few that we say, are not the most pleasant. We talk about how to avoid falling with a jerk and give up on love, because precisely the key is in you.

And is that when we already had a bad experience what we least want is to go through something the same or even worse, because the truth is that yes, there can always be someone worse than your ex, how ugly right?

The good news is that there is a remedy for love sickness and it is called “self-love”because when you are really sure of yourself, what you are worth, what you can achieve and what you want, it is very difficult for someone else to manipulate you, it is the protective shield against any lout.

And just in case, Do you know what or who is a jerk? It is about that boy who is attractive to you and when you meet him you discover that he was only taking advantage of you for some reason, from pleasure, company, you want to be treated well, but he does not correspond to your feelings and at any time he disappears or relationship ends.

The louts can pretend what they do not feel in order to continue receiving attention from you, that’s why when we discover them it hurts us so much, they make us feel silly and if we already add bad experiences, we delude ourselves into thinking that “everyone is the same”, even if it isn’t.

So how do you avoid falling with a jerk?

The key is not to let the attraction to that boy take over you and cloud your senses, in love there is also awareness and the firm idea that both must give their best for things to work. These tips will help you have a better picture:

Close the wounds of the past

To stop being afraid of being hurt again, it is important to heal what happened in the past. Many times the fear is so much that it makes us look for the opposite, but that does not mean that it is better, but a different evil. When you lose your fear you learn to think with a cool head, to control your emotions and you are not easily fooled.

Know it better

It is very common that when we meet someone new we get rid of talking about ourselves, trying to show that we are someone who is worth their time, but we fall into the mistake of revealing too much, even our weaknesses, making it easier for a jerk to take advantage.

Take the time to get to know him better, to ask whatever you want, even more than once to verify that he tells the truth and also, not to see him as someone perfect, that kind of people does not exist, we all have nice things and others not so much, knowing him will help you not idealize him.

Tips for a healthy relationship.

Don’t make it the center of your life, just part of it

The best thing that can happen to a jerk is to meet a woman who gives her all her time, away from his family and friends to be with him all the time, so he is easy prey. So, avoid this by keeping your life as it is and integrating it little by little. If you want to get away from everything that makes you be, then it will be clear that you should get away.

For different results, do different things

If you always go to the same places, with the same people, you will meet precisely the same type of guys. For example, if you prefer a couple who does not drink, the best thing will be to visit places that are not bars, if you do not want someone who always complains about what you eat, the best thing will be not to look for him in a gym. If you want someone different, also change the way you know him.

Consider if you receive what you give

After dating this new boy, analyze how you feel, if you want something else tell him and if he does not, then decide if you can continue like this or not, but do not let it take too long because then it is more difficult to make a change.

That that everyone should give 50% to a relationship is false, There will be days where you give more or he gives more, our mood changes and is normal, but we must try to ensure that the general balance is good, otherwise, we will have to get out of there and work on something better.

