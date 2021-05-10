‘Single rate’: why do banks deny more loans and mortgages to singles?

Consumers have surely found at the time of making the purchase that the smaller packages are usually, in comparison, more expensive. It is what is known as ‘single rate’, that is, what you have to pay more for being single and consuming smaller amounts. Well, this rate is also present, although in a different way, in banking products. In this case, singles face a greater aversion by entities to grant them loans or mortgages.

Applying for a mortgage loan from a financial institution always implies meeting certain requirements that, a priori, seem easier to meet if said loan is requested as a couple, as explained by Openbank. And the most important requirement to access a mortgage is the economic solvency. The same goes for expenses.

In the case of applying for a mortgage being single, it may be the case that the entity demands some greater guarantees. To this is added that, when assessing the risks of granting the loan, the bank may consider the greater possibility that the single applicant can’t afford to pay credit at any given time.

“For example, when a couple applies for a mortgage and they prove they have two salaries to pay itIf one of the two becomes unemployed, it is possible that with the salary of one of the people and the unemployment benefit of the other (if applicable) they can continue to pay the mortgage. In the case of a single person, if they become unemployed, they may not be able to pay the loan, even if they collect unemployment benefit. In this specific case, being single can be a disadvantage“, says the entity.

“The problem with this profile is that the ratios are tighter and the risk in the whole operation is higher. The indebtedness rate will be basically delimited by the salary of this person, so it will cost more to get the same as a couple with the same characteristics, “they say from the iAhorro portal, adding that the chances of opting for the best conditions are somewhat reduced if we do not have the reinforcement of another holder in the mortgage.

And there is more. Singles can reach pay more for your car insurance. Why? The comparator Acierto.com gives the answer: “Although the marital status is not decisive, with regard to insurers a single driver usually involves more risks than one who is married and has children. It is estimated that the driver who takes his family will be wiser than the one who travels alone and has no responsibilities“In addition, it tends to speak of people who are usually younger and with less experience at the wheel than married people, which translates into more risk for the insurer, they add.

In detail, in the case of third-party and comprehensive car insurance with excess, single people pay 33% more than married people, a percentage that is increased to 43% for all-risk policies without excess. In this way, on average, singles pay 34% more for car insurance than married people.

But not everything is going to be bad. Regarding the legal implications involved in applying for a mortgage, doing it single can be an advantage, since complying with the provisions of the mortgage contract and the law depends exclusively on yourself. On the other hand, in bank accountsBeing just one can also save us money. For example, when it comes to having a card, since hiring the first one is usually free, but from the second the entity can charge commissions.