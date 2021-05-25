Single mother lost her job and started a business with her first stimulus check that has already left her more than $ 1 million

To big troubles, big solutions. Insider says that’s what he did Ellie Diop, a 28-year-old single mom who was laid off in 2019 and when trying to get a job they became scarce with the arrival of the pandemic.

The picture looked very dark, but when he received his stimulus check of $ 1,200 dollars, Diop decided to use part of it to start a business with which he could support his family and today his venture has generated $ 1.3 million dollars.

Given the landscape in front of her, Diop realized that she needed to be more creative in order to support her children as a single mother. But after a year without work, he had no resources to undertake anything.

When he received his stimulus check he saw the opportunity to leverage your business, management and marketing experience to start a coaching business.

With the arrival of the pandemic, he realized that many millennials were looking to start a business, so he decided to take advantage of his experience in the business world. “I knew I would need good lighting, a website, and a tool to edit my images and create my first product.”

“I spent 45 days browsing Instagram every day, researching, following hashtags, before making my first post,” Diop commented. “It is important to look at who is succeeding on the field, analyze what they are doing that is working and identify what needs they are not meeting“.

The enterprising girl perceived that there were many coaches, they were men or women, but she did not detect no one offering the point of view of a woman with children, so he decided to cover that service.

By locating that opportunity in the marketplace, he launched “Ellie Talks Money” in 2020, an online coaching business to help millennials establish businesses, build business credit, and earn grants.

Things started to walk and Within ten months his idea earned him over $ 1 million in revenue..

This is what Ellie did:

– Investigated the coaching market In Internet

– Detected the needs of the audience

– Found a neglected market, that she could solve with her experience

– He searched for a social media platform that would allow him to offer his products and services at low cost and chose Instagram

– Self-financed with his stimulus check to buy lights, a website, and an image editing tool

– Identified which sites similar to yours did things well and replied what he thought might work for him

– Offered quality services with free value to attract your ideal audience

– I pay campaigns so that your content reaches your ideal audience

– He offered free courses and services to his ideal clients in exchange for reviews

– awarded free coaching before launching paid consultancies

– He hosted live broadcasts almost every day to let people know about his services

