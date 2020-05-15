She had to research her new baby’s past and discovered something impressive.

Katie never imagined that she would be a single mother. Despite being married, she divorced at age 30 and moved to a new home in Colorado, United States. He started from scratch after his marriage and decided to adopt a little who was abandoned in the hospital near his home.

Grayson, her new foster son, became his everythingA year later, the judge finally ruled that Katie had the entire homeland and authority of the 11-month-old. The new mother thought about adopting another little one but he never imagined how quickly it would happen.

Just as Grayson was about to turn one, she received a call from the social worker who helped her with the process of her first child and This forever changed Katie’s life.

Another newborn baby had been abandoned in the same hospital where he found Grayson, this time it was a girl. Despite the doubts he had at first,Something inside Katie told her to adopt her too. After some calls with her family and friends, she decided to go for the little girl.

In a matter of hours Hanna, the new foster daughter, was already home. Katie could see the baby’s hospital bracelet and she was amazed. The mother’s name that appeared on the bracelet it was the same one he had on his Grayson bracelet. Not only that, but the birthday was the same and at that moment he decided to investigate further.

Although it took her a while to find the mother, she confirmed to Katie that before Hanna had given birth to a boyThis caused me to want to do a DNA test. According to the portal ‘Good Morning America’, where Katie gave an interview, the result showed that they are half brothers.

Now Katie is happy to have listened to the voice inside her telling her to go for Hanna. Today they both grow up with their new mother and She is proud of this gift that life gave her.

Coincidence or fate? We will never know, but this story is that of a happy ending for two poor little angels who deserved a loving home. Share this note and Katie’s happiness for being able to adopt these half brothers without knowing it.