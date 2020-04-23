With the ICU beds in Brazil reaching maximum capacity, the country will need to find alternatives to welcome patients in serious condition with covid-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.

Health plan users in Brazil, a quarter of the population, have access to just over half of all ICU beds in the country

Experts talk about creating a “single row” of beds in the public and private systems, or else in “loans” of some private beds by public management, since there is a great imbalance between the proportion of users and beds in the two systems.

As of Wednesday (04/22), there were more than 45,700 cases and 2,900 deaths in the country due to the disease caused by the virus.

Isolation and social distance were imposed all over the world and in Brazilian states to try to save time and prevent the system from reaching this point, becoming overloaded.

But hospitals in different regions of Brazil are already experiencing overcrowding in ICUs. This is serious because intensive care units provide the care that covid-19 patients in the worst situations may need to survive. The lack of beds in Italy, for example, forced doctors to choose patients with a better chance of survival.

So, what are the mechanisms to maintain ICU beds sufficient for the number of severe cases of covid-19 in Brazil?

BBC News Brasil spoke to experts to understand what are the practical alternatives for this in Brazil and how they would work.

Overburdened ICUs forced doctors in Italy to choose which patients would be hospitalized and would have a better chance of survival

Health system in Brazil



To understand the problem of distributing hospital beds in Brazil, it is necessary to first understand the Brazilian health system.

Brazil counts on SUS (Unified Health System), a universal public health system that provides free support to all about 210 million Brazilians, and supplementary health, represented by health plans.

According to data from the Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), in the beginning of 2020, 47 million Brazilians had health plans. The number represents almost a quarter of the population, who pay for care and hospitalization in private hospitals. Even so, health plan users still retain the right to access SUS benefits.

Considering that more than three quarters of the Brazilian population relies solely on SUS and comparing the number of beds in public and private services, it is easy to understand why there is an imbalance in access to services in Brazil.

Consider the number of ICU beds. Brazil has 55,101 of these beds, according to the Ministry of Health. Of this total, 49.8% are from SUS.

In other words, three quarters of the population have access to only half of the ICU beds in Brazil. The other half is reserved for a quarter of the population with health insurance.

Availability of ICUs has been a bottleneck in several countries affected by covid-19

It does not necessarily mean that they are insufficient. “In the absence of the epidemic, the dimension we have of SUS beds would, in general, be sufficient,” says Pedro Amaral, professor at the Department of Economics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), who studies the regional distribution of supply of health equipment in Brazil.

With the epidemic, the story changes. Now, with the “great extra demand that the system is suffering, the fat from the bed supply – where there was fat, because many places do not have it – has ended or will end”, says Amaral. “And the public health system reaches capacity much faster than the private system.”

Another problem, highlights Amaral, is the distribution of beds.

According to a survey by the Institute for Health Policy Studies, almost 15% of the Brazilian population exclusively dependent on SUS does not have ICU beds in the region where they live.

In Amazonas, for example, there are only ICU beds in the capital, Manaus. The occupancy of ICU beds for covid-19 in the city has already reached 100%.

Experts defend creating a ‘single row’ of beds, giving the same chances for users of public and private networks to be admitted to ICUs

The Ministry of Health says that 3,000 beds of quick-install ICUs in Brazil are in the process of being leased. But the portfolio has not disclosed the rate of use of ICU beds in public or private hospitals. Informs, however, that before the pandemic, the bed occupancy rate was 78%.

Only the States are updating the occupancy numbers of the ICU beds, but not always on a daily basis. The São Paulo State Department of Health, for example, announced on Friday (17) that the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas reached 100% occupancy in its ICU; Hospital das Clínicas, 84.5%, Mário Covas, 89%.

The state secretary of health, José Henrique Germann, said last week that the folder estimates that public hospitals in the state will fill up as of May, and that the new beds to be set up will be occupied in July.

Single row of beds



That is why specialists advocate a single line for ICU beds.

The idea, defended until now by at least two academic groups that study the health insurance market in Brazil, would be to use the power, provided by law in this case, to request “goods and services” (paying subsequent compensation) to unify the beds ICU of the public and private network.

The serious patient of covid-19 who needs a place in the ICU would enter a single row of beds, regardless of whether he is a public or private user. It would work more or less as the National Transplant System works. The resources would be coordinated by the public system, which would pay the private sector for it.

The method was already used in other countries during the coronavirus pandemic. In Spain, for example, the government has provisionally nationalized all private hospitals.

In Brazil, the proposal is defended by the Study Group on Health Plans, linked to the University of São Paulo (USP), and by the Research and Documentation Group on Entrepreneurship in Health, at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

“Brazil has a sophisticated private medicine for very few. At this moment, these resources need to be better distributed”, says the doctor from the state of São Paulo, Ligia Bahia, a professor at UFRJ who defends the proposal. “We will correct this inequality, considering that we are in a health emergency.”

“The idea is that all critically ill patients have the same chance of receiving intensive care. Most ICU beds in Brazil are not public. People who do not have health insurance will die without care.”

She admits that the proposal will hardly be adopted – due to lack of interest from the private sector. For this reason, he says, the group has approached state prosecutors and courts of justice.

For Amaral, from UFMG, it is necessary to face the pandemic as an “absolutely non-standard shock on the system, totally atypical”. So “it makes sense that the solution is atypical”.

And he adds that “it isn’t even that unusual”, since there is already a single line for emergencies. “If a person arrives in an emergency at a private hospital, he has to be seen, at least until stabilization and transfer. We have to think of it as an emergency. If it is an emergency, the queue is unique,” he says.

However, he considers this solution to be a short-term solution, which does not solve everything, since the regions outside the large centers, with a population dependent on SUS, have – in any case – few private beds.

“The spatial distribution of the private network is oriented by the market. If the population does not have the income to pay health insurance, the private network does not offer services there because there is no public”, he explains. The ideal solution, according to him, would be the expansion, by the public management, of the number of beds and human resources, since “there is no point in having beds if you do not have health professionals to operate them”, he recalls.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, João Gabbardo, has already stated that the Ministry of Health was monitoring public and private beds. The Health Minister dismissed by President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), Luiz Henrique Mandetta, had also stated that if SUS needed more private beds, it would use them.

Hospitals in Manaus, the only ones with ICU beds in the State, have already reached 100% of their capacity

One of the focuses of covid-19 in Brazil, the State of Ceará started to use a private hospital that had been closed for 20 years. The State Department of Health of Pernambuco has also made agreements with private hospitals to obtain new beds, and the Secretary of Health, André Longo, has already said that the State can request beds.

Mixed system



A second proposal for the impasse in the number of ICUs is a kind of mixed system: transferring only part, and not all, of the beds from the private system to the public system.

This is what advocate Frederico Barbosa, a regulatory consultant and specialist in public-private partnerships at the BPGA firm, defends.

The idea is to create “equity” in this system that is uneven. In other words, a measure that guaranteed beds proportional to the number of users of each system. In this model, 75% of the total beds available in the two systems would be for SUS and 25% for the private network.

This means that SUS “would borrow” only the number of beds needed from the private system to supply its demand. A proportional queuing rule would be established in SUS and health plans.

“It is much less traumatic to transfer additional service capacity to SUS than to create a single line,” says Barbosa. “Whoever has a health plan doesn’t even know which public hospital to look for. It is a complex issue overnight to create a totally public health system – which is a conversation that Brazil still needs to have: if it is going to create a health care system? public health or maintaining this competitive system today. ”

In addition, he says, health plans “have a much greater strategic vision of the capacity of hospitals to care, where there is a lack of vacancy, where there is a surplus, you know the hospital capacity you have hired for years, you already have the map ready” facilitating this transfer of beds.

In addition to transferring ICU beds to the public system, it is also necessary, as already seen in the Union and in many States, to increase the number of ICU beds. It is possible to do this by rearranging the hospital structure of private hospitals – many with spaces now less occupied due to cancellation of surgeries.

Therefore, the next step, in Barbosa’s view, would be SUS and health plans to buy hospital capacity together. “We would create task forces adding the capacities of the health plans and the SUS. The beds that they obtained would be distributed in proportion that represented equity in the queue of each one”, he says. “We would be regulating competition in a time of scarcity.”

Through a partnership between SUS and health plans, both would be more able to negotiate with private hospitals, reducing the costs of each ICU bed. “If the government goes directly to private hospitals to get beds, it will have to pay the price that health plans would pay.” For this reason, he defends that local governments look for health plans. “If you talk to 30 health plans, it solves 90% of the problem.”

For him, however, health plans are not interested in the conversation – they would have to be forced by the government to negotiate. “Much more money is spent to obtain additional beds. It is easier for the health plan to say that it has no capacity. Forcing the negotiation and placing the systems in the same hierarchy of waiting can prevent health plans from being omitted and force them to expand capacity. ”

“This will be essential for the return (to normality) of the country. The availability of ICUs will set the pace of return. Imagine if private hospitals go back to having plastic surgery instead of attending to patients with covid-19? The entire region will suffer economic damage for longer. The more the capacity to care for coronavirus patients increases, the greater the country’s return. ”

