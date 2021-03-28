Single-dose vaccines, as effective as double-injection vaccines

An annual booster of the COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to be needed, according to virologist Adolfo García-Sastre of the Icahn School of Medicine in New York. Much has changed since the vaccination process began in many countries, and since there are a multiplicity of vaccines, questions arise regarding their immunogenetics. What has been shown so far is that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which requires only one dose, is as effective as those that require two doses. But while trying to reach global immunity with 70% of vaccinated, science looks with concern at super contagious episodes such as Easter and the so-called “spring break” in the US Dr. García-Sastre, Spanish virologist and microbiologist based in the US for 30 years, answer the questions of Guillermo Arduino for the CNN Digital Encounter this Tuesday.