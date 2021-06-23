Single again? Yanet García unleashes strong rumors | Instagram

That’s right, everything seems to indicate that the former “Weather Girl” put end to his relationship with Lewis Howes, this after two years of engagement, news that has undoubtedly surprised millions of people, as it was seen that they had a very good relationship.

Recently Yanet García, known as La Chica del Clima in Mexico, surprised her fans by revealing that she apparently no longer has a boyfriend, however, she did not specify how long she has been single.

The also influencer who is a fitness specialist opened a question and answer session on her official Instagram account and it was precisely there that one of her fans asked her if she had a boyfriend to which she answered with a resounding NO.

As expected, this left Yanet García’s followers with several doubts about the reasons why the former football player and writer, Lewis Howes, with whom she had a relationship for the last two years, decided to end her ex-boyfriend.

In addition, as if that were not enough, Yanet García has long stopped publishing photographs with Howes, which sparked suspicions of a possible breakup.

And it is that to be true, the couple looked extremely in love and in their Instagram posts they spilled honey, since they always appeared in loving poses together or on a trip.

It should be noted that before her relationship with Lewis Howes, Yanet caused controversy due to her separation with the gamer, Douglas Martin, since he allegedly left Yanet to focus on a competition in the video game Call of duty.

On the other hand, the ex-driver of Hoy did not hesitate to share an attractive photograph now that she is single and on her Instagram account she published a photograph in which she appears with a neon sign.

Yanet received thousands of comments on the publication in which her followers celebrate the beauty of the young woman who has captivated social networks with her figure.

On the other hand, Yanet García also spoke in the questions about his OnlyFans and pointed out that adult content should not necessarily be shared, as he clarified that although some have used it for that purpose, that is not the purpose of the application, but to share content exclusive on any topic like cooking, exercise and more.

It should be noted that Yanet García is one of the most popular drivers and models in Mexico, who has managed to conquer millions of people with her impressive physique that she boasts on social networks.