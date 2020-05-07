According to the family, singer Yoshio remains in critical condition, intubated, sedated and without any change so far.

Yoshio, A Mexican singer with Japanese ancestry, remains in serious condition at the Xoco hospital in Mexico City, on suspicion of having COVID-19, the interpreter’s family reported in an update to their Twitter account, after they received the medical report.

Yoshio remains in critical condition, intubated, sedated without any changes so far.

We appreciate all your prayers.

This is the only way to inform them about your health and thus leave the phone line free for medical reports. Thank you very much!

Atte. The Family pic.twitter.com/mCjFyqI8iQ – Yoshio (@YoshioOficial) May 4, 2020

Marcela Hernández, wife of the interpreter, told Notimex that “there is no change, everything is the same, it continues intubated and sedated, but later his treating doctor will call me to give me the medical report ”.

A few days ago it was revealed, through social networks, that the singer was hospitalized for a possible coronavirus.

Her son Yosh Kaizan, who recently posted a video on his YouTube channel, where Samurai sings, a song originally performed by his father, confirmed the information.

“Everything continues the same, now we don’t want to talk about it, but in social networks We will put all the information, meanwhile we continue to focus on my dad’s health, ”declared the young singer.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital and Notimex