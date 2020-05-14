Gustavo Nakatani Ávila spent almost two weeks hospitalized in the Xoco hospital in Mexico City.

Mexican singer with Japanese descent Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, ‘Yoshio’, icon of the romantic ballad of the 80s, lost the battle against Covid-19, after spending almost two weeks hospitalized at the Xoco hospital in Mexico City.

This was confirmed by the National Association of Interpreters through their social networks:

“We send a hug of solidarity to his family and friends with our deepest condolences,” shared the institution through his Twitter account when announcing his death. Media revealed that the Samurai interpreter passed away at 4:50 p.m. this Wednesday, according to Notimex.

The #DirectiveCouncil and the #ANDIMexico Surveillance Committee, communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, better known as Yoshio.

We send a hug of solidarity to their family and friends with our deepest condolences.

This Tuesday, the singer’s official Twitter account reported that Yoshio was intubated in intensive care.

Days before he was admitted to the hospital, the also radio and television host shared a video on social networks inviting society to stay at home during the confinement by Covid-19.

They report the death of Yoshio from #coronavirus.

A few days ago, he recorded a video saying #quedateencasa.

A few days ago, he recorded a video saying #quedateencasa.

Rest in peace.