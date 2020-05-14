Now

The entertainment world once again dresses in mourning, this time after the death of singer Yoshio, who was a music star in the 1980s, was revealed.

The interpreter of collection hits like “What happened, happened” died of COVID-19, as revealed by the interpreter’s own wife.

This was mentioned by the Mexican newspaper Milenio, where it was assured that the artist, remembered for his participation in the 1981 Oti Festival of the song, died after spending several days hospitalized, fighting against the coronavirus.

Mexican entertainment reporter Gustavo Adolfo Infante also confirmed the sad news and said that the beloved singer’s wife confirmed it for him. Yoshio died on Wednesday, May 13.

“I am in a position to report that unfortunately my friend, the great singer, El Samurai of the song @YoshioOficial passed away today at 4:50 p.m. victim of Covid-19. I am satisfied with Marcela, his wife and life partner, ”said the aforementioned journalist on his Twitter account.

The Infobae site mentioned that Yoshio, who was the son of a Japanese immigrant and a Mexican mother, had been hospitalized since May 2, after starting to show symptoms of COVID-19.

The #DirectiveCouncil and the #ANDIMexico Surveillance Committee, communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, better known as Yoshio.

We send a hug of solidarity to their family and friends with our deepest condolences. #QuedateEnTuCasa pic.twitter.com/OeitjhWLNf – ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) May 14, 2020

Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, first name of the interpreter of In My Way, was fighting for his life at the Xoco Hospital in Mexico City.

Ironically, the 61-year-old singer had been offering a concert through his Facebook days, before his hospitalization, on April 26, which he baptized “United at home.”

The artist’s wife also revealed that neither she nor her two children were infected with the virus and added that it was unknown how Yoshio had become infected, since they followed the order of confinement to the letter.

I am in a position to report that unfortunately my friend, the great singer, El Samurai of the song @YoshioOficial died today at 16; 50 hours victim of Covid19. I am shaped by Marcela, his wife and life partner. – GUSTAVO ADOLFO INFANTE (@GAINFANTE) May 14, 2020

A few days ago, when talking to journalist Javier Poza, Yoshio’s wife had revealed the seriousness of the musician’s condition.

“The situation is serious, he is in critical condition, he is still cased, he is in intensive care. There has been no change, at least their situation has not worsened. It’s been like this since Saturday, ”said the widow.

Yoshio – Lo Que Pasó, Pasó.Yoshio with his winning song from the OTI 81 festival, “Lo que pasa, Pasó” by Felipe Gil. Also during the celebration of the 25 years of the festival in the defunct “Always on Sunday” program. 2009-05-14T02: 53: 12Z

“We are quarantined, he for a week before everyone was saved. He decided on March 10 not to go out anymore. We already from 15, we were following all the indications. Last week it started with a fever and a day of severe diarrhea, but nothing more. ”

Yoshio began his career in the 70s in the world of romantic ballads, a genre with which he recorded 26 albums.

The Mexican is also remembered for having been on television in his role as an actor, in soap operas such as Oyuki’s Sin, A Light on the Road and The Foggy Glass.

Today 12 of the day as a Tribute to my friend @YoshioOficial today we broadcast @elminutoque THE MINUTE THAT CHANGED MY DESTINY with him at 12 of the day in @ImagenTVMex channel 3.1. I wait for you. pic.twitter.com/A6i2E6w3xK – GUSTAVO ADOLFO INFANTE (@GAINFANTE) May 14, 2020

The National Association of Interpreters of Mexico (ANDI) sent a message d econdolencias after learning the news about the death of the singer.

“The Board of Directors and the Surveillance Committee of ANDI Mexico communicate the sensitive death of the interpreter Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, better known as Yoshio. We send a hug of solidarity to their family and friends with our deepest condolences. #QuedateEnTuCasa ”, he said on his Twitter.

.