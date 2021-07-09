Singer Willie Colón spoke for the first time about the accident that almost took his life



Willie Colón speaks for the first time about the accident that almost cost him his life.

Photo: Paul Hawthorne. / .

This morning Telemundo’s morning show, Hoy Día, broadcast an exclusive with singer Willie Colón. This is her first interview to the media after suffer a car accident with his wife, which almost took their lives. The Puerto Rican salsero told how he is currently, how his experience has been during these three months and shares for the first time the details of how the accident happened.

The interview was conducted by Ángel Villagómez from New York. Willie Colon He said his wife Julia is almost recovered. But he just started walking and still needs help with the same. The RV they were riding in fell into the void after a previous collision. Today we find out, through the screens of Telemundo, that the singer suffered a concussion, cuts to his head and fractures in his cervical vertebra, he assured himself and for the first time since the accident occurred.

He also said that he is alive thanks to his wife, who within the blows, placed a cloth on his head to stop the bleeding. He says that if it weren’t for her he would have died. There is still much to tell. So, salsa singer Willie Colón will continue tomorrow in Today’s screens to tell how you are doing to recover from so rugged accident.

The singer’s fans have been very aware and do not stop asking about him on social networks. Willie Every so often he has reported his progress, but it is certainly the first time that he has spoken at length about that terrible day where he was practically born again.

Willie Colon He confirmed that he lost control of the car because of the cart he was pulling. It felt like hours, when it was only fractions of a second. Also, it came out through the windshield of the RV. But it also ensures that this accident brought his family much closer. Without a doubt, both Willie Colon Like his wife Julia, life has given them a second chance.