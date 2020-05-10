Cuban troubadour Silvio Rodríguez will release “Para la espera” on June 12, a new album dedicated “to the memory of several friends”, including the Spanish Luis Eduardo Aute, with 10 unpublished songs.

The phonogram is the singer-songwriter’s first in five years – the last one was “Amoríos” (2015) – and it will be published on the main online music platforms.

“Para la espera” is made up of 13 songs written in the last decade. “In all cases they are first versions, made shortly after composing them,” Rodríguez announced on his official website “The apprentice’s bag.”

“The instruments and voices heard here are myself, taking notes to develop later”, he specified, adding that only three compositions have been previously published: “We were playing God”, “The thing is coming” and “Night without end and sea ​​”, the latter dedicated to his” dear friend Eduardo Aute “.

On April 4, the composer, one of the main figures of the Cuban New Trova movement together with Pablo Milanés, had already said goodbye to Aute in his personal blog “Segunda cita” with the verses of the song “De Paso”.

The author of “Ojalá” also remembers recently deceased personalities such as the cartoonist Juan Padrón, the filmmaker Tupac Pinilla, the writer and journalist Luis Sepúlveda, the humorist Marcos Mundstock and the singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez.

Prior to the official release of “Para la espera”, the troubadour will publish four singles, including two unpublished ones: “La Riddle” (May 15) and “Danzón para la espera” (June 5).

Silvio Rodríguez (San Antonio de los Baños, 1946) is one of the essential names in Cuban music and is among the most important singer-songwriters in the Spanish-speaking world. Accumulates half a century of career, within which he has published twenty records and written at least 600 songs.

Author of anthological themes such as “El Necio”, “Little daytime serenade”, “The era is giving birth to a heart” and “Whoever it is”, is considered one of the voices of the Cuban Revolution, although he has recently been critical of the Government of your country.

Rodríguez maintains an “endless tour” through the neighborhoods of the island that already has 108 concerts, the majority in humble and difficult to access areas.

The singer-songwriter would return to the big Cuban stages as headliner of the Havana World Music festival, which was to take place last March but has been postponed without a date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

