Thursday afternoon singer Óscar Chávez has lost his life at the ISSSTE National Medical Center on November 20, in Mexico City.

According to the singer’s press officer, Valentina López, “the biggest caiman” He entered the hospital on the 29th with a high fever, body pain and difficulty breathing. and although they carried out the test to determine if he was infected by coronavirus, the result has not been disseminated.

After remaining under medical observation, the interpreter of Por ti y Macondo and emblematic figure of trova and Mexican folklore passed away at 85 years.

This morning, the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He sent a message of encouragement: “I send a message, a hug to Óscar Chávez who was admitted yesterday. Our fraternal hug to get ahead, that we never lose faith.

His legacy is essential in protest music and trova, genres in which through his lyrics he made known his political ideology and love for his country, Chávez is also remembered for his iconic role as El Estilos in the 1967 film Los Caifanes, with which he won a prize Ariel. In 2019 he was acclaimed by thousands of young people at the Vive Latino festival, in what represented one of his last performances.

The interpreter of Sell my country It was recognized by the Secretary of Culture of Mexico City in 2019 as living Cultural Heritage from the Mexican capital; ceremony whose concert can be seen on the Contigo platform at a distance and the YouTube channel of the Los Pinos Cultural Complex.

Óscar Chávez was also recognized by the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico when he turned 25 and 50 years of artistic career, with the National Prize for Sciences and Arts, in addition to having obtained a honorary doctorate from the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico.

Just two hours before his death, his official Twitter account communicated his stability and appreciated the signs of support for the situation.

For his great contribution to both the culture and entertainment of the country, various personalities have expressed their condolencesSuch is the case of the Secretary of Culture of Mexico, Alejandra Frausto, the singer Tania Libertad and institutions such as UNAM and the Fonoteca Nacional.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, who has been at the forefront of the strategy against the coronavirus pandemic, also expressed his condolences for the death of the actor and singer. “Today we also lost the teacher Oscar Chávez, the melodious voice of social justice. It will remain in memory forever!”

The wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was one of the first to react to the death, citing the message from Alejandra Frausto, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller made her feelings known: Rest in peace, master! Long live Óscar Chávez!

