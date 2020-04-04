Singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute loses his life | EFE

The Spanish Luis Eduardo Aute, Composer of classics such as “Al alba”, a multifaceted artist and icon of the song, lost his life this Saturday in Madrid at the age of 76.

Singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute has died today in Madrid, the General Society of Authors and Editors (SGAE) of Spain said in a statement.

Revered in Spain as in Latin America, the composer is known for songs such as “Somehow”, “Four and ten”, “Without your heartbeat” or “At dawn”, the latter turned into an anti-Franco hymn for the generation that lived the end of the dictatorship and the transition to democracy.

Among his 560 works recorded and performed by himself or by others, he also composed “Una de dos”, “Alevosía”, “Rosas en el mar” (written for the singer Massiel) or “Mojelo todo”.

Luis Eduardo Aute had been withdrawn from the stage since he suffered a heart attack in August 2016 that forced him to undergo surgery in Madrid and left his health very affected. By then he had to suspend an important tour of Latin America, with which he had to celebrate his 50 years of career.

Luis Eduardo Aute has left us. Spanish music loses a benchmark of several generations.

The singer-songwriter retired, however, he remained present among his fans. In December 2018, a famous tribute was paid to him in Madrid, in which the great names of his generation like Silvio Rodríguez, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ana Belén, Joaquín Sabina and Víctor Manuel participated.

His latest album, “De la luz y la sombra”, a recording of previous concerts in Mexico and Madrid, was published in November 2018.