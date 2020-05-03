Luis Eduardo Aute has passed away this Saturday at the age of 76 after a long time fighting against the aftermath of the heart attack that hit his life in 2016 and that he was kept in a coma for two months. The musician is one of the great referents of signature music in our country and created, among other themes, the titles ‘Al alba’, ‘In some way’, ‘Four and ten’, or ‘Rosas en el mar’.

Born on September 13, 1943 in Manila, he moved to Spain as a child with his family, first to Barcelona and later to Madrid. He developed his career in multiple fields from an early age demonstrating totally multifaceted character and talent. And is that at 16 he was already able to present his first solo painting exhibition before moving to Paris as some of the best brushes in history had done a few years before, and exhibited in countries such as France, Italy, Belgium or the United States.

Around that time He had already made a powerful foray into music and participated in the RTVE program ‘Salto a la fama’. Massiel decided to include two Aute creations in one of his albums, but seeing his pull and the insistence of the RCA company, he began to record his songs himself until he created 19 studio records. In addition, he published dozens of books as a poet, directed and acted in various films, and continued to paint and star in exhibitions until just over a decade ago.

An exciting tribute in 2018

At the end of 2018, a score of artists paid an emotional triumph to Luis Eduardo Aute, still convalescing from the heart attack he suffered two years ago. The WiZink Center in Madrid was the ideal setting to welcome 12,000 people and live a very special night to honor a man who for more than five decades was a source of inspiration for several generations.

Silvio Rodríguez, Dani Martín, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ana Belén, Joaquín Sabina, Rozalén, Pedro Guerra, Andrés Suárez, Jorge Drexler, Ismael Serrano, Massiel, Víctor Manuel or Rosa León were some of the voices that sang songs from Aute in one of the most beautiful evenings remembered in the capital.