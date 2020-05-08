The Spanish singer Rosalía ignored the controversy that has unleashed the cover of the American magazine People en Español in which she appears to some “too dark” and assured that the image has given her “much joy” in the midst of a confinement due to the coronavirus in the one who “is having a bad time”.

The image in question responds to the “Most Beautiful” special that the publication prepares every year and that this time portrayed the artist on a brown background and with a higher skin tone than is usually seen in her conventional photographs, which sparked criticism of the editorial process of the images.

People en Español, through its editor in chief, Armando Correo, clarified in a communication to Efe this Friday that the color of the singer’s skin was the product of technical difficulties due to social confinement due to the coronavirus in New York, where the magazine is based, and not for aesthetic decisions.

“This edition was closed with the entire team working remotely. That the magazine has printed is a sign of a great collective effort. Usually our art team works with calibrated monitors to correct color intensity. This time it was impossible. The cover it was printed with a little redder than normal. It is Rosalía’s year, we admire her and we wanted to celebrate her talent, “said Correa.

In an interview with the program “El Gordo y La Flaca” on the Univision network, Rosalía came out of this controversy on Thursday, assuring that the cover “made her very excited” and even described it as “a joy”, without not even touch the subject of the comments for and against.

Rosalía’s enthusiasm deflated, however, when she spoke of the weeks she has spent in Miami, where she was trapped when her native Spain closed the borders to contain the virus pandemic.

“I am having a hard time being away from my family,” Rosalía confessed, although she declared herself hopeful that people “can now go for a walk” and assured that all their loved ones “are fine”, as well as his friends “all over the world”.

POLITICAL IMAGE

However, these statements by Rosalía did not quench the pitched battle served on social networks, which even contained accusations of catching her new Hollywood friends from “blackfishing”, as defined by the tendency to get an intense tan and adopt aesthetics from Africans and African-Americans. .

“Rosalia after Kylie (Jenner) gave her advice for a change of race,” wrote one user on Twitter, referring to the accusations that have fallen on the minor of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the rest of her sisters of pretending to be Afro-descendants.

“Let’s see, considering that she is Spanish and Caucasian there is something that does not fit. This is clearly ‘blackfishing’ because I, who are also Spanish with a white mother and a black father (from Cameroon), am paler than she in that photo ”, added another person.

Some defenders, on the other hand, have affirmed that going out on magazine covers with the filter of the intense tan is a common practice: “No one has criticized Ariana Grande or Selena Gomez for this, no. And more than Rosalía herself,” he replied. a fan.

Others argued that Rosalía is not appropriating anything, since it is a tan that can be seen by Latinas, which turned the digital conversation also into a sociological debate.

“Honey, no, the languages ​​that derive from Latin do not make them Latin. That term has been used all life for people from LATIN AMERICA, who have become fashionable now and want to appropriate the term does not mean that. When used in tone derogatory nobody thought to say it, “explained one user, for example.

Finally, before the comment that Rosalía had no control over the decision of the editors of People en Español, another replied: “he does not edit but approves and celebrates that cover.”

.