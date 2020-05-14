Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin published a letter on his social networks venting about the “roller coaster” of feelings he has experienced during the 60 days of confinement caused by COVID-19.

“Since the focus on television regarding this virus seems to only be focused on the importance of keeping your immune system strong, avoiding talking about mental health in times of crisis and the struggles that accompany it, I decided to open up to let you know that you’re not alone, “Martin said in the letter published Tuesday night.

The artist, who together with his writing published two photos of him, continued saying that the first two weeks of the closure “were incredibly overwhelming for me.”

“I felt paralyzed. The duel was intense. I was going through all the phases: denial, anger, sadness, acceptance, and then I returned to denial in an hour. Things were going to be different and there was nothing I could do to avoid it. What arrogant of me, “he admitted.

He added that the time he spent with his team “creating a strategy for what would be 2020”, which included continuing his “Movement” tour, “was collapsing in front of us.”

“What was, will never be. For me that was a difficult concept to understand. My terrible and exhausting need to act ‘carefree’ and ‘calm’ in times of stress with my family, so that they are not alarmed, (especially children ), was not helping either, “he said.

“Add to that, the little or a lot of ‘information’ or rather ‘disinformation’ that came to us from our leaders. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who felt that way in those days. I needed to STOP everything and focus on myself. , in US, “he said.

“If we think about it, I am sure we agree that the last thing we want to do is ‘get back to normal’,” which he assured is “ready” for “the new normal.”

Martin, however, acknowledged “the uncertainty of not knowing what it will be like, can be challenging, but I am sure that it will be better than the route we were taking.”

“Our actions (are) were catastrophic, but we were not (we are) listening to the signs,” he said, at the time when he mentioned that one day “the world / LIFE / God, the cosmos, whatever you want to see or call it, forced us to get out of the way and shut us up in our houses because obviously the way we acted interrupted the natural flow of things. “

“The message was forceful, not only did I have to stop, we ALL HAD TO STOP,” said the artist, who continued telling that after several days, he stopped feeling “that pressure”.

In turn, the Puerto Rican singer indicated that at one point he began to feel “less anxious”.

“I was able to work a little more, little by little,” said Ricky Martin at his residence in Los Angeles (USA).

In addition, he reported that he resumed contacts with his work team to continue creating his next album musically.

“Now I am crazy to show them (at any time) what we have been working in the studio these extraordinary times,” he said.

