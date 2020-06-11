Raymix, the first openly gay musical artist to reach number one popularity in Mexico, explained in an interview with Efe that he felt the “responsibility and moral obligation” to come out of the closet, not only for himself, but for “helping so many people, especially young people, who are afraid to say who they are. “

This was expressed by the singer through a video call, three days after surprisingly posting a video on his YouTube channel in which he revealed that he is gay.

“What I always try to offer my audience is authenticity. I am a sincere person with what I do in music and in what I say, but part of my sincerity was halfhearted and it was a theme that I had saved and that I felt that I had to tell the world, “he said.

After many consultations, moved by the protests against racism that shake the United States and that have echoed in Mexico and that taking advantage of the celebration of “gay pride month”, the Mexican decided to “tell the world who Raymix really is” .

But unlike what had been predicted by those who alerted him to a negative effect on his career, the initial reaction has been “too positive”, not only from the public but also from other colleagues in the industry, among which Ricky stands out. Martin, who “texted him ‘supercool'”.

“It has been a crazy few days, but I am happy. I feel light and even important,” said Raymix, who says that some journalists have approached him to congratulate him and he feels that now the door is open to make his “career free.”

THE CUMBIA HAS TO LEAVE THE CLOSET

Raymix, known as “The King of Electrocumbia”, is a calm man. However, he acknowledged that before publishing his exit from the closet on video, “everything trembled”, but now he feels very sure of himself and with very clear objectives.

Her most recent hit “Tú y yo”, a collaboration with Paulina Rubio, has been at the top of popularity for two weeks on the Latin Monitor in Mexico. Something that fills him with “a lot of emotion” not only in regard to his career.

Mexicans sing about a love of fantasy in this foray of La Chica Dorada into electrocumbia.

According to data from the Mexican music industry, Edmundo Gómez Moreno has the honor of having become the first artist declared openly gay to be number one. It was something that Juan Gabriel had accomplished, who never spoke openly about his sexuality.

In addition, he is very proud to have this success through cumbia, a musical genre for which he experiences great passion and that helped him kill nostalgia for his home at NASA headquarters in the United States, where he did an internship. after studying aeronautical engineering.

“I love cumbia a lot and I feel that it is a genre that in Mexico looks very down and that it is necessary to come out of the closet too, because for years it has not been well accepted in the highest social classes, and that those who enjoy it take pride in it, “he said.

“My goal as a musician is to help end prejudice against that musical genre,” he said.

THE ARTIST’S SOCIAL ROLE

For the 29-year-old singer, popularity has given him a voice that he must use to give the public as much as he can. He not only talks about music but socially.

Part of his decision to make his sexuality public came from the certainty that “as artists we can help create a more transparent, freer society, in which people feel comfortable to be as they are and enjoy life.”

For him, the pressure that many feel to hide their sexual orientation is part of a “cultural slavery”.

He is convinced that this causes “a lot of damage to many people, especially young people”, so he hopes that they “see him and feel encouraged to express who they are and defend their identity with pride”.

“Not only those in the LGBTQ community, but all those who feel in minorities,” he closed.