The singerRamoncínshe has lost her mother to the coronavirus. The artist contacted on Saturday night with the program La Sexta Noche, where he revealed the circumstances of the death of his mother, who was 98 years old and remained in a nursing home in Madrid. In his speech, Ramoncín claimed the work of doctors and health workers at the residence, who assured that they had kept him informed at all times and that they had treated his mother very well.

