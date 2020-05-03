The singer and composer Óscar Chávez died this Thursday from COVID-19; he had just turned 85 on March 20

Singer and songwriter Óscar Chávez died this Thursday after being admitted on Wednesday with symptoms of COVID-19.

Through his Twitter account, Alejandra Frausto, Secretary of Culture, confirmed the news and sent condolences to the artist’s family and friends.

A fighting voice never fades, thanks Oscar Chavez, your life was a journey worthy of you. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the fight and song. Long live Óscar Chavez! pic.twitter.com/4qak8QRIqY – Alejandra Frausto (@alefrausto) April 30, 2020

Shortly before the death of Chavez, the singer’s office had reported that was stable and that the test for COVID-19 still in process.

“We appreciate again all the displays of affection and support that they have had with him,” he wrote.

The Mtro. Chávez is stable and very well cared for by hospital staff. Testing for COVID-19 is still in progress. We appreciate again all the expressions of affection and support that you have had with him. – Óscar Chávez (@OscarChavezF) April 30, 2020

Hours later, the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), confirmed to COVID-19 as the cause of death from the Mexican singer-songwriter.

“After his admission last Wednesday, April 28, to the ISSSTE hospital with a picture of frank respiratory distress, with an attack on the general state and classic symptoms that suggested coronaviruses,” a press release details.

“The corresponding test was taken, which showed that, indeed, his condition was compatible with infection of this disease,” continues the document, available on the official site of the institution, which added a history of smoking with chronic lung disease. .

“Unfortunately, he presented respiratory arrest and was diagnosed with COVID-19-related pneumonitis.”

The Director General of the ISSSTE, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, expressed his condolences to the interpreter’s family and friends, “as well as all the loved ones of the Mexicans who have lost their lives in the battle against the pandemic,” the statement ends. .

“El caifán mayor”, as the singer was nicknamed for his participation in the movie ‘Los caifanes’, directed by Juan Ibáñez in 1967, had just turned 85 years the 20th of March.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital