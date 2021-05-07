Singer Noelia will release “I touch my self” for her fans | Instagram

The pretty singer of Puerto Rican origin Noelia recently shared news that has her more than excited, especially to her followers, because in a short time we will be able to enjoy her new single titled “I touch my self“, it will surely become a success.

By way of presentation, the singer and businesswoman shared a kind of small introduction in an Instagram post, so that her followers would know a little about what will come later.

It seems that it has become customary among celebrities to share small details of their upcoming projects, in this case a new single by Noelia, from what can be heard in the video that lasts only a few seconds, with this melody you can dance a little happily.

The publication was made 12 hours ago on his official Instagram account, so far it has more than 60 thousand views! As for the comments, that remained at zero because the singer and businesswoman blocked the comment box, perhaps she wanted her followers to focus only on the publication.

This melody in English could be part of your new album totally in English, I had already mentioned this a few months ago, little by little he has been sharing progress of it.

The interpreter of “Candle“She appears in two photos in this micro video, in both she is shown with a red button-down shirt, which she decided to leave open to show her charms a bit, she is wearing leggings and boots, only in the first one she is sitting on top of her truck and in the second in a study.

“I touch my self” is a fresh melody, quite lively and even somewhat relaxing, surely you can listen to it while you are in a meeting dancing with your friends or simply have it in the background while you talk and move your shoulders a little with the rhythm of the melody.

Usually Noelia’s music can be found in Spotify, Deezer, Youtube and Youtube Music, so from the moment that she does not give the green light (teaching to move forward), some of her biggest fans will not hesitate to look for this new and perhaps other songs of the singer.

Surely in a few days share the news that it is already available on the various digital platforms that we discuss in the paragraph above, we will have to wait just a little longer.